State leaders call for Day of Prayer, plan service Monday

A Day of Prayer service will be held Monday at the state Capitol.



Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, Speaker David Ralston and faith leaders will gather at 10 a.m. in the rotunda.

State leaders are asking residents to participate by posting videos of their prayers on social media throughout the day.

“Faith and prayer are a comfort to millions of Georgians, and whatever your background, I hope Monday will be a chance for us to focus on those who are hurting and seek wisdom for the hard road ahead," Duncan said.

The service will not be open to the public but will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/GovKemp.

"Our unprecedented battle with COVID-19 has proven the resolve of the people of Georgia to fight hard, come together, and do what is necessary to stop the spread of the virus," Kemp said in a news release. "While we cannot all be together right now, we can join with one another in prayer for our frontline health care workers, first responders, law enforcement, business owners, local leaders and fellow Georgians as we continue the important work of fighting COVID-19 and safely reopening our state.”

Ralston said he is proud of the state’s response and the work of health care and other frontline personnel.

“In such trying times, it is appropriate that we come together to pray for those battling this disease and its impact as well as those who have tragically lost loved ones,” he said. “I join with Gov. Kemp, Lt. Gov. Duncan, and all Georgians in praying for the mercy and comfort of our Lord as we look forward to brighter days ahead.”