At Family Promise’s new food market, families in need can choose their own groceries for free

Instead of being handed a box full of goods like at most food pantries, those who visit Family Promise of Hall County’s recently opened Family Food Market can peruse the aisles and choose their own groceries for free.

“It’s not up for us to judge what we think your family should eat, compared to what my family eats,” said Lynette Croy, the nonprofit’s program coordinator.

The market, which launched earlier in October, is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

To pick up food, all residents need to do is visit Family Promise, located at 3606 McEver Road in Oakwood, and fill out a short form that asks for a name, address, household size and phone number. Danielle Latlippe, who oversees the food market, said if someone doesn’t have a home, they can leave the address portion blank.