This shiny new piece of art will adorn the Gainesville square for 2 years

If you’re in downtown Gainesville, you may notice a shiny new addition on the square.
The square now features a 7-foot stainless steel sculpture called “Nucleus,” installed by Forsyth County artist Greg Johnson on Friday, Sept. 2.
The sculpture sits between the renovated Brenau Downtown Center and the new Gainesville Renaissance, the home of Brenau’s Lynn J. Darby School of Psychology and Adolescent Counseling.
The sculpture is being leased by Brenau University for two years.
“Johnson’s work, and another modern sculpture recently installed nearby outside Brenau’s Downtown Center, add to the public art featured around Gainesville’s square,” said Brenau spokeswoman Edie Rogers in a news release Friday.
“It’s always exciting to have a nice piece of real estate to have sculpture on,” Johnson said. “We’ve sited about 1,500 works in the United States and the world and I’m never disappointed at the real estate that my work lands on.”
Brenau’s historic Gainesville campus features three bronze statues by Johnson. On Brenau’s front lawn are “Contemporary Student” and “1920s Student,” and the iconic “Lucile Golden Tiger” is just off Green Street near the Jacobs Building.