Fly into combat with this new novel by a local Vietnam veteran

During his time in Vietnam, the veteran kept a diary. When writing through the lens of his fictional protagonist, Freeland said he drew from his old entries and experiences, some of which he has kept to himself since the war.



“T.J. (Capt. James) is exposed to all kinds of situations,” he said. “Every one of these were based on some actual event that happened to somebody. I either saw it, heard about it or experienced it myself.”

Freeland said his book aims to recognize the men who flew helicopters during the Vietnam War and shine light on the challenges they faced.

“They don’t use helicopters today like we used them in ’Nam,” he said. “As a result of this, the Army had to stand back and rethink their whole approach to using helicopters of massive numbers going into hot combat zones. They were so susceptible to groundfire and being shot down.”

When creating the protagonist, Freeland said he wanted to portray a leader with a strong sense of justice, but not quite the perfect “John Wayne” cowboy type. The captain’s goal in the story is to not only do his job well, but survive and help his comrades live through the war as well. Freeland added that the character has human moments where he questions his purpose in Vietnam and whether he’s making the right choices. The novel also touches on the death that surrounds war, including losing close friends and comrades, something Freeland has experienced himself.