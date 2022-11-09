Mulberry RiverWalk in Braselton has reopened, but more work lies ahead

A two-mile Braselton nature trail that features some 100 acres of greenspace has reopened after being closed since March as part of an effort to restore Mulberry River banks.

The RiverWalk travels along the Mulberry River, including a section of Braselton in South Hall. Braselton is also in Barrow, Gwinnett and Jackson counties.

The town had closed the recreation site so it could start the riverbank stabilization project.

“We've made much progress and will continue the project next year,” the town said on Instagram. “In the meantime, we were able to reopen the walk for public use.”

The project “will restore and stabilize portions of the west bank of the Mulberry River and will protect the town’s important water and wastewater infrastructure,” including the trail, Mulberry RiverWalk, according to a town press release earlier this year.

From the outset, the restoration was expected to take 12-18 months to complete. When the project is done, Braselton “will begin to restore and rebuild the trail … better than ever,” the town said.

As part of improvements, the RiverWalk will be extended from its end in Hall toward Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton off Friendship Road/Ga. 347, according to a town website.

The trail dates to 2001 with the development of Mulberry Park, Riverbend and the Falls of Braselton neighborhoods east of Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211.

During that time, 107 acres of greenspace were dedicated to the town, according to Braselton.



