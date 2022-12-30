Column: 1 burst pipe and a couple thousand gallons of water

There were a lot of folks without water this past week. I was one of them.

We came home Christmas night from my parents’ house and unloaded our presents. A little while later, my husband heard a shrill bark from the dog. He needed something. It seemed he wanted to come inside, but his paws were too precious to walk through the couple of inches of water on the floor.

Water was spread across three rooms of our basement. Luckily, most of the flooring is polished concrete so visible damage was minimal. We turned off the water to the house and grabbed some towels. Then we realized that was not going to cut it — not even close. This was a job for a shop vac.

We don’t have one — I see that purchase in our immediate future — but luckily we do have good neighbors. A short while later I was sucking up water into a bucket and my husband was mopping behind me. By 11:30 pm. or so, we finally called it a night. Later we learned that a couple thousand gallons of water had leaked from that pipe. But the portion that ended up on the floor inside was now mostly dry. And my back was aching.

The next day, our boys woke up and exclaimed that the water wasn’t working. Yes, I’m aware, children. From bed, I advised them to get some water from the fridge. By the time I woke up, one of our boys came to me with a cup full of ice asking for water. He hadn’t listened. And his younger brother said the toilet still wasn’t working. Yes, we shut off all the water, I told him. This was going to be a long day.

I started contacting plumbers. I submitted a form online with one we’ve used in the past. I called them, too, but didn’t get through. I texted another recommended by a neighbor, no response. I called another we’ve used before and left a message, no response. Finally I called another recommended by a neighbor, and he picked up the phone. As you can imagine, he was covered up with work and couldn’t make it that day. But he could make it the next. I’ll take it, I replied.

We had some emergency bottled water to drink. Our boys hate to shower anyway. We could survive.

It’s by no means the first time we’ve been without water for a little while. Every time, I remember how grateful I am to be able to run water over my toothbrush, or flush a toilet or take a shower.

The next day, I tried to be patient but also worried the plumber might forget us. Finally after noon, a couple of guys came as promised. They found the problem in the same pipe that had ruptured two years ago before our basement was finished. This time around, we had dripped the pipes, covered the outdoor spigot and the basement is now a heated space. But none of that was good enough for this exterior copper pipe.

They found the leak and replaced the pipe. And the two girls in the house immediately took showers. The boys in the house — well, I persuaded one to take a bath that night, luring him with new bath toys he got for Christmas.

I don’t know what kind of evolutionary mystery makes it so boys hate getting clean, but boy they do. I’d had to shoo them out of the dirt under our deck earlier that day before the water was working. Why could they not play in the dirt when we had no running water? Well, that seems like a silly question to me, but our boys acted clueless.

Running water is quite a vital convenience. It feels as if nothing can get done without it — boys can’t get clean, dishes can’t get clean, clothes can’t get washed.

Pipes burst all across North Georgia from apartment complexes to day cares to businesses to the humane society. All things considered, my family got off pretty easy. The extra expense we put into getting polished concrete floors in the basement really paid off. They’re super durable and I love them.

If you’re still dealing with damage from burst pipes, my thoughts are with you. I hope you have bottled water, good neighbors, a fair insurance company and skilled workers to get it fixed and cleaned up.

Shannon Casas is director of audience for Metro Market Media, parent company of The Times. She is a North Hall resident.