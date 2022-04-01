Column: Ignore, laugh it off but don’t resort to violence

People take themselves awful seriously these days.



Will Smith had a hard time taking a joke Sunday, taking serious offense to the words in Chris Rock’s mouth.

While the world has a lot of thoughts on the slap he delivered to Rock, one thing most seem to agree on is that violence wasn’t the answer.

I’m not sure there’s as much agreement on the joke itself. It wasn’t harmless, but I don’t know that it was intended to deeply harm, either. Comedians have been offending people for generations. It’s part of what they do.

Some cross the line and some walk right up next to it, and Rock found out where Smith’s line was. And then Smith crossed the line by moving from words to physical violence.

In his acceptance speech later in the evening, Smith noted that sometimes in his role you take abuse and people talking crazy about you, but you just have to smile and pretend like that’s OK.

You don’t have to smile and pretend like that’s OK. Letting it all get bottled up inside is not a good idea. But you’ve got quite a few options that don’t include slapping someone.

You can laugh off the crazy. I’ve personally gotten some crazy hate mail, some quite offensive and others just strange. One of our more recent pieces of mail, directed toward someone else in the newsroom, simply said “You are a piece of s-t” on the back of a lovely “Thinking of you” card. We chose to laugh. The world’s a crazy place full of strange people, and while taking offense might be warranted sometimes, it also feels good to laugh.

We can use our words to say that’s not OK. If someone says something offensive, call it out; take the opportunity to educate them if they’re receptive.

Here’s one idea: ignore it. That’s not always the right move, especially if the offense is made in such a public space as the Oscars, but it can be exactly the right move. Take the power away from their words by just not acknowledging them. You don’t have to get swept into their whirlwind of drama by defending yourself. Sometimes someone’s offensive words say a lot more about themselves than they do you.

And then there’s always the option of checking yourself — was it really that offensive? Did they intend harm? Is it possible you need thicker skin? I’m not saying you’ve got to just toughen up, but maybe you do.

Maybe we should all stop holding everyone to ridiculous standards of perfect speech that never offends anyone.

Our society seems to ever be changing the rules on what’s acceptable to say but making the judgments harsher when people say the wrong thing. We’re going to put our foot in our mouth some of the time. Where’s the space for a little forgiveness in today’s cancel culture?

It seems our society has evolved into something that demands a shiny, curated self rather than the messy humans we are — like we all need our own public relations professional to save us from ourselves.

Goodness. Stop trying so hard. And stop judging so hard.

One thing about that slap is it seemed — at least to me — to be a moment of raw emotion in front of thousands of viewers. So, here’s our chance. We can back off all the judgment. As public as their lives are, we don’t know what all goes on inside the Smith family or what was going through Rock’s mind before he uttered that joke. My opinions on the whole thing don’t matter in the grand scheme of things and neither do yours. Let’s just get over ourselves and realize we weren’t made perfect and we all know these celebrities weren’t either.

Smith made a mistake, and he has apologized. There may still be and maybe should be consequences for his actions.

Rock made a joke that hurt. Maybe he feels bad about it, and maybe he doesn’t. We can choose our reaction, and by the looks of things plenty of people are reacting by buying tickets to his performances.

But give each other and ourselves a break to make a misstep every once in a while, so long as our motivations are in the right place.

Shannon Casas is editor in chief of The Times and a North Hall resident.