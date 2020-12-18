Column: Christmas carol or not, these are a few of my favorite things

I grew up on “The Sound of Music.” I couldn’t tell you how many times I watched the movie as a child. I remember my mother and I performing “Edelweiss” at a little talent showcase in my second grade classroom. When my husband and I were first married, we owned just two movies: mine was “The Sound of Music” and his was “Back to the Future.”
“My Favorite Things” isn’t my favorite song from the soundtrack, but it is one that gets some air time during the Christmas season. Though it wasn’t written as a Christmas song, it first appeared on a holiday album in 1964, according to Billboard. That’s actually before the movie came out.
Brown paper packages tied up with string and snowflakes that stay on my nose and eyelashes sound like Christmas to me, certainly more like Christmas than Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which has been playing on my Spotify Christmas station for some reason.
In any case, music is one of my favorite things, and here are a few more favorites.
- We’ll start with one on Maria’s list: Crisp apple strudels. Anything with “crisp” and “apple” in it is likely to be delicious.
- The little car noises my youngest makes with his mouth when he’s playing on the floor.
- Watching a musician enjoy playing live music, hitting a string of notes and just simply having fun with it.
- All dogwoods, but especially the pink ones.
- Appliances that do what they’re supposed to do. My dishwasher gets the dishes spotless almost every time. I love it.
- The color teal.
- The way my oldest son’s eyes light up when he’s excited.
- Water falling over rocks and meandering through the woods in North Georgia’s mountain streams.
- Kids playing outside.
- Aesthetically pleasing furniture. It should be comfortable, too, but there’s just something about a really pretty occasional chair, especially with a fun color or pattern.
- Snow on Christmas.
- How interesting old toys become when you put them in a bin in the basement for a while and then pull them back out again. The kids know they’re old toys, but somehow they play with them like they’re brand-new.
- Fresh guacamole, with just a little salt, lime, garlic and cilantro.
- People who go out of their way to be kind, like the nonprofit volunteer who dropped a giant basket of goodies off at my door for my kids.
- Good stories, whether in books or on TV.
- The sound of breakfast being made in the morning while I’m just waking up, especially when accompanied by a hot coffee.
- Dark chocolate with sea salt.
- Traveling — not the part in the airplane, which my boys really hope to experience one day soon, but the part where you get to a new place, with new sights and sounds and things to do.
- The smell of vanilla, and how my oldest always wants me to tell him when I’ve got the bottle of vanilla out so he can come smell it.
- Children’s laughter
- The radical love portrayed by Jesus in the Gospels. A man who didn’t let religious regulations stop him from showing love by healing on the Sabbath. Who encouraged others to share a banquet table with the less privileged rather than friends who can repay the generosity. Who encouraged forgiveness time and again. Who told us to love our enemies. Who embodied Emmanuel, God with us, when he showed up on Earth at the first Nativity.