Column: Christmas carol or not, these are a few of my favorite things

I grew up on “The Sound of Music.” I couldn’t tell you how many times I watched the movie as a child. I remember my mother and I performing “Edelweiss” at a little talent showcase in my second grade classroom. When my husband and I were first married, we owned just two movies: mine was “The Sound of Music” and his was “Back to the Future.”

“My Favorite Things” isn’t my favorite song from the soundtrack, but it is one that gets some air time during the Christmas season. Though it wasn’t written as a Christmas song, it first appeared on a holiday album in 1964, according to Billboard. That’s actually before the movie came out.

Brown paper packages tied up with string and snowflakes that stay on my nose and eyelashes sound like Christmas to me, certainly more like Christmas than Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which has been playing on my Spotify Christmas station for some reason.

In any case, music is one of my favorite things, and here are a few more favorites.