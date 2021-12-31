Column: The biggest news stories of 2021, with a spotlight on the good ones

Numbers don’t lie. That’s what they say anyway. Here at The Times, we’ve got a lot of numbers. In 2021, we can cut reader data all kinds of different ways — it still tells us that bad news sells. They don’t say “if it bleeds, it leads” for nothing — and while the newspaper industry has been turned upside down in myriad ways — some things never change.

In today’s world of digital news, bad news sells digital subscriptions — the nitrogen leak at Foundation Food Group, the trial of Deputy Blane Dixon’s killer, sex charges against school personnel, a fatal plane crash and COVID — all of these topics are valuable to our readers, at least according to the numbers.

At this point, you may be saying to yourself that you wish there was more good news. There is good news. It’s just that fewer people read it. But if you’re one of those clamoring for more good news, you’re in luck. I’ve scrolled through all the dark and tragic top stories of 2021 and curated this list of good news only. I can’t promise you 2022 will be all rainbows and sunshine, but we can look back even at 2021 and find a few bright spots.