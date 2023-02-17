Wrestling state meet: Flowery Branch's Larson advances to 157-pound finals in Class 5A

Flowery Branch’s Seth Larson is well on his way to another memorable finish at the traditional wrestling state championship in Macon.
On Thursday, Flowery Branch’s junior won his first two matches after an opening bye, locking up a spot in the 157-pound finals in Class 5A Friday.
With a win, Larson would become a three-time state champion for Flowery Branch.
Also advancing to the finals Thursday, North Hall’s Connor Free (144) won his first two matches in the 4A bracket.
Also from Hall County, Flowery Branch’s Griffin Harper (165) and East Hall’s Caleb Pruitt (285) are going to wrestle for a state championship.
In contention for third place is a big pool of wrestlers from Hall County.
Chestatee’s Alexis Guardado (113) and Ely Raines (132) both lost in the semifinal round, but will get a chance to finish with third.
Johnson's Guillermo Rosales (285), Flowery Branch’s Cal Rockenback (190), and North Hall’s Joey Carew (157) and Zeke Harris (175) also locked up spots in the third-place match.