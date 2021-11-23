Oakwood's Garry Glenn earns nod to the Georgia Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame

Oakwood’s R. Garry Glenn has received notification of one of the biggest honors of his life.
The long-time coach, mentor and award-winning sports writer and broadcaster will be inducted into the Georgia Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
The ceremony will take place April 24, 2022 at The Venue at Friendship Springs in Flowery Branch. He’s one of seven inductees that will go in for ‘Lifetime Service to Wrestling’ and each of these men served a minimum of 20 years as a coach, referee or contributor to wrestling.
“This is a tremendous honor, one of the highlights of my life,” Glenn said. “To be associated with such an elite group is both flattering and humbling at the same time. These are truly some of the finest people I have ever known. I count myself fortunate to be going in with such a great group of guys and to be included in their ranks.”
Also from Hall County, Shawn Fields, of Flowery Branch, will be inducted. He spent 29 years as Team Georgia administrator/coach and also worked as a Georgia High School Association wrestling official. On his watch at Team Georgia director, he doubled memberships to 5,000, according to a press release sent by Glenn.
Field also officiated seven state wrestling tournaments.
Glenn got his start coaching wrestling at his alma mater, Jefferson High, where he revived the youth programs under legendary former coach under Hall of Fame coach Jack Keen, then Glenn took over as head coach at Johnson High (2002-2005).
During his career, Glenn also served as a mentor to legendary retired Jefferson High coach Doug Thurmond and Johnson coach Chad Cole.
Glenn has also been instrumental in bringing coverage of NCAA tournament events, interviewed numerous collegiate greats and pioneered coverage of local wrestling meets on TV and radio. He’s also served as master of ceremonies for the National Wrestling Hall of Hall — Georgia chapter inductions.