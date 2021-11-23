Oakwood's Garry Glenn earns nod to the Georgia Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame

Oakwood’s R. Garry Glenn has received notification of one of the biggest honors of his life.

The long-time coach, mentor and award-winning sports writer and broadcaster will be inducted into the Georgia Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will take place April 24, 2022 at The Venue at Friendship Springs in Flowery Branch. He’s one of seven inductees that will go in for ‘Lifetime Service to Wrestling’ and each of these men served a minimum of 20 years as a coach, referee or contributor to wrestling.

“This is a tremendous honor, one of the highlights of my life,” Glenn said. “To be associated with such an elite group is both flattering and humbling at the same time. These are truly some of the finest people I have ever known. I count myself fortunate to be going in with such a great group of guys and to be included in their ranks.”