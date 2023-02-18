High school wrestling: Flowery Branch's Seth Larson, East Hall's Caleb Pruitt win state championships

Flowery Branch’s Seth Larson collected his third individual state title, while East Hall’s Caleb Pruitt joined him at the top of the podium to lead Hall County’s contingent at the 2023 Georgia High School Association’s state wrestling championships Friday night at the Macon Centreplex.

Larson (10-0 on the season) scored an 11-3 major decision of Calhoun’s Isaac Green to win the 157-pound weight class in Class 5A, giving the junior his third title in as many years after taking the 160-pound weight class in 4A the past two seasons.

Pruitt, meanwhile, also closed out a perfect season at 56-0 by edging Lovett’s Christian Bell in a 4-3 decision to claim the 285-pound title in Class 4A.

Larson’s teammate Griffin Harper wound up as a state runner-up after dropping a 9-4 decision to Zach McKnight of Cass in the Class 5A at finals at 165 pounds, while another Falcons wrestler, Cal Rockenbach, took third at 190 pounds

North Hall’s Connor Free came up just short in his bid for a second straight title after being outpointed by North Oconee’s Dom Lasher, but still wound up as runner-up at 144 points in Class 4A.

Two of his Trojans teammates, Joey Carew at 157 and Zeke Harris at 175, placed third in their respective weight classes.

Chestatee also had a pair of third-place finishers, with Alexis Guardado taking third at 113 in Class 4A and Ely Raines taking third at 132.

Also placing third among Hall County wrestlers on Friday were Gainesville’s Mario Bolivar at 144 pounds in Class 6A and Johnson's Guillermo Rosales at 285 pounds in Class 4A.

The state tournament concludes tomorrow, when West Hall’s David Beverly continues competition in wrestlebacks in Class 3A, and Chestatee’s Courtney Hawkins, Ashley Godinez and Jaden Lee will vie for state titles at their weight classes, leading several Hall County girls wrestlers still in action in either the championship or consolation brackets.