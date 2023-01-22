High school wrestling: Chestatee boys, girls make historic showings at state duals

Chestatee’s quest for the school’s first state boys and girls state wrestling dual-meet championships came up a bit short, with both teams falling to eventual state champions in their respective tournaments.

However, that doesn’t mean the weekend wasn’t a big one for either team.

The War Eagles boys posted the program’s highest-ever finish at state duals by placing third in the Class 4A tournament Saturday at the Lovett School in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the Lady War Eagles took to the mat in the Georgia High School Association’s first all-classification girls state duals tournament and advanced to the semifinals before tying for fifth Friday at Buford City Arena.

In Saturday’s action, Chestatee’s boys (38-4 in dual meets this season) downed Sonoraville 42-21 in the quarterfinals before falling to eventual state champion Central-Carrollton 46-27 in the semis.

However, the War Eagles bounced back well from the loss by scoring wins of Heritage-Catoosa (48-31) in the consolation semis and Region 8-4A rival North Oconee (42-30) in the consolation finals.

The third-place finish topped the program’s previous best finish in a state duals tournament of sixth place, which is a big step forward for head coach Scott DeGraff’s program.



