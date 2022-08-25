High school volleyball: Ten programs gearing up for Saturday's Hall County championship

For North Hall to be able to defend its Hall County championship in volleyball, it’ll certainly have to earn it.



On Saturday, all 10 volleyball programs in the county will convene on Gainesville High for the day-long championship event.

With a handful of programs who would be considered candidates to win it all, during a season filled with parity, the Lady Trojans like their chances.

“The biggest thing is that we look forward to having the opportunity to defend our championship,” North Hall coach Emi Hughes said. “This is exciting for all our players.”