Tennis: Flowery Branch's Andres Martin gearing up for playing in Atlanta Open

Flowery Branch’s Andres Martin is eager about the opportunity.

Devoting his life to honing his skills on the tennis court since he was a child, Martin feels like he belongs in the field with some of the biggest names in the game.

Now, it’s time for the 21-year-old rising senior at Georgia Tech to put his training to the test in the talent-packed Atlanta Open.

“It’s pretty awesome,” said Martin, who has played his first two pro events in 2022, and is ranked No. 735 in the world. “This is the toughest field they’ve ever had at the Atlanta Open.”

Martin earned a wild-card spot to the Atlanta Open, a position that alternates every year between the No. 1 singles player from Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia, he said. In 2021, Martin played in doubles as a wild-card qualifier at the Atlanta Open.

Making the moment more special, in 2022, Martin will have plenty of friends and teammates from Georgia Tech and his family, supporters and tennis mentors from Hall County able to easily make the trip down to Atlanta to watch him play under the lights on July 26.

Already, Martin has had a successful offseason on the summer circuit, making the finals in East Lansing, Michigan and semifinals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Now, putting up a respectable showing against players with a top-100 world ranking would just be the icing on the cake.

“I’m an underdog and have nothing to lose,” said Martin. “But I know I’ll play well.”

And after a strong junior season for the Yellow Jackets, which peaked with his No. 9 ranking nationally in singles last fall, Martin will have a chance to possibly play against some of the legends he grew up watching.

This year, the Atlanta Open field is highlighted by Andy Murray, John Isner and Nick Kyrgios, among many others.

Also in the field are Taylor Fritz (ranked No. 14) and Reilly Opelka (No. 18 in the world).

“All of those guys are amazing players,” Martin said. “I just have to focus on playing my game to the best of my ability.”

Martin, a first-team All-ACC pick in 2022, will take to the courts on College Night for his match at Atlantic Station.

An industrial engineering student at Georgia Tech, Martin hasn’t saddled his future to making it professional in tennis, even that it is certainly his preference.

With an academically-grueling field of study, Martin is balancing his time this summer between endless hours on the court and an equal amount of time completing coursework.