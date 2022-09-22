Softball scoreboard: Flowery Branch edges Dacula

Flowery Branch's Alyssa Wagner was strong in the pitching circle, allowing just four hits with six strikeouts in a 2-1 win against Dacula on Wednesday.
Olivia Heck had an RBI single in the fourth for the Lady Falcons, while Peyton Baker scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning.
EAST HALL 12, WEST HALL 4: Lady Vikings pitcher Amari Burce threw all five innings and allowed four hits with six strikeouts from the circle on Wednesday. Kaylana Curry finished 3 for 3 at the plate for the Lady Vikings.
