Softball scoreboard: East Hall's Burce stellar in the circle in 12-0 win
softball

East Hall's Amari Burce threw a complete game and surrendered just one hit in a 12-0 win against Chestatee on Thursday. She racked up nine strikeouts and only one walk. 

Callie Dale, Burce and Elvie Armour each had multiple hits for the Lady Vikings. 

NORTH HALL 8, SECKINGER 2: Jacey Smith went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Lady Trojans on Thursday. Genesis Satterfield and KB Seabolt each had two doubles and drove in two runs for North Hall. 

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com. 

