High school softball: Cherokee Bluff gearing up for run in the postseason after earning No. 4 seed to state

When Cherokee Bluff’s Lauren Rule stepped up with three homers against East Hall on Tuesday, it was just the latest example of heroics for its playoff-bound program.

“She’s been huge all season for us,” Lady Bears coach Josh Joiner said. “It kind of put an exclamation point on the season.”

Cherokee Bluff’s 16-4 win against East Hall, along with Madison County’s loss to North Oconee was enough to lock up the No. 4 seed to the Super Regionals — the new four-team format for the first two rounds of state — adopted for the 2022 season.

Coming down the stretch, it was a three-team race between Cherokee Bluff (12-13, 10-8 Region 8-4A), North Hall (15-10, 10-8) and Madison County (14-14, 9-9) for the last spot to the postseason from the ultra-talented, 11-team league.

The unfortunate thing, Joiner said, is that two playoff-calibur teams in 8-4A won’t get that postseason experience.

“I feel like this region is good enough to have six teams in the (state) tournament,” Cherokee Bluff’s coach said. “We have two teams in this region (North Hall and Madison County) that should also be in the playoffs,”