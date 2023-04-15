High school soccer playoffs: No. 9 Gainesville falls to fourth-ranked Blessed Trinity on late goal

Given the tough draw, Gainesville knew it would have its hands full with Blessed Trinity in their first-round Class 6A state soccer playoff match.

Sure enough, the two teams battled each other in a tough end-to-end contest, with both teams unable to capitalize on some big-time scoring chances.

Finally, however, Nick Apple was finally able to break through in the game’s 70th minute to lift the No. 4 Titans to a 1-0 victory over the ninth-ranked Red Elephants on Friday night at City Park Stadium.

That goal proved decisive only because of outstanding play by both goalkeepers – Michael Roth for Blessed Trinity and Gainesville’s Wilberth Orellana Torrez – including a clutch save of a penalty kick by the latter that gave his team a chance in the second half.

But the Red Elephants (13-5-1) were unable to solve Roth despite numerous opportunities, and Apple’s late goal send the Titans (15-3) into a second-round matchup next with South Paulding, a winner over Allatoona by an identical 1-0 score, on Friday.

“It’s unfortunate,” Gainesville coach Elie Vivant said. “One of the sides was going to be sad (Friday) night, and unfortunately, it was us. I didn’t think we played a bad game. Between us and Lanier and (Blessed Trinity’s) region, we have six of the top 10 in the state. … I think that should be a third-round game or something like that.

“We (still) had opportunities, and we have to convert those. To win games, you have to score, and (Friday), we couldn’t score.”