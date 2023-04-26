State soccer playoffs: Sixth-ranked Flowery Branch boys come through again in crunch time to down No. 5 Union Grove

After a decisive goal in the final four minutes in its second-round postseason game, Flowery Branch cut things even closer in its Class 5A state boys soccer quarterfinal game against Union Grove.
This time, it took until the final minute in regulation for Tyler Galasso to net the game-winning goal to send the sixth-ranked Falcons into the state semifinals with a 1-0 victory over the No. 5 Wolverines on Tuesday in McDonough.
Thanks to the Georgia High School Association’s universal coin flip for like-seeded opponents in the next round, Flowery Branch (12-5-3) will host No. 2 Dalton in the Final Four game Friday.
But that berth wasn’t secured without some high drama that saw the Falcons have to overcome some near misses in the second half, including a shot from Keita Kikuchi that clanged off the crossbar, and two thwarted shots from Bryan Mata.
With time in regulation winding down, Galasso finally broke through, taking a pass from Aiden Baker and dribbled past three Union Grove (13-5-2) defenders before finding the back of the net for the game-winner with 39 seconds left.