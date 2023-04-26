State soccer playoffs: Sixth-ranked Flowery Branch boys come through again in crunch time to down No. 5 Union Grove

After a decisive goal in the final four minutes in its second-round postseason game, Flowery Branch cut things even closer in its Class 5A state boys soccer quarterfinal game against Union Grove.

This time, it took until the final minute in regulation for Tyler Galasso to net the game-winning goal to send the sixth-ranked Falcons into the state semifinals with a 1-0 victory over the No. 5 Wolverines on Tuesday in McDonough.