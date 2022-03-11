Soccer scoreboard: Lakeview Academy's Millie Filson breaks Hall County record for career goals

Lakeview Academy senior Millie Filson recorded a hat trick and set a new Hall County record for career goals in a 10-0 win against Mount Pisgah on Thursday.

The final goal of the match for the University of Georgia commit put her at 114. It breaks the previous record of Flowery Branch's Maggie Wadsworth (113) from 2021.

Filson's first goal of the night broke the previous school record of Carmen Wagner from 2017.

Also for the Lady Lions, Sarah Nivens had four goals.

McKenna Filson added a pair of goals for Lakeview Academy.

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY BOYS 1, MOUNT PISGAH 0: Luke Cooper scored on a free kick from Sam Perrott on Thursday in Gainesville.

Lewis Coyle had 18 stops in goal for his third shutout of the season for the Lions (3-3-3).

Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts Brandon Hall at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

