Soccer scoreboard: Flowery Branch boys top East Hall in OT

Andre Jimenez found the back of the net from 30 yards out in double OT, sending Flowery Branch's boys to a 1-0 win against East Hall on Thursday. With the win, the Falcons will be the No. 3 seed to the Class 4A state playoffs, while the Vikings earned the No. 4 seed.
LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 7, GAINESVILLE 1: McKenna Filson scored three goals for the Lady Lions on Friday at City Park Stadium. Millie Filson scored twice for Lakeview Academy. The Filson sisters combined for all seven assists.
Up next, Lakeview Academy faces Tallulah Falls in the first round of the Class A priviate schools state playoffs on April 12.