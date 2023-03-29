Soccer scoreboard: East Hall boys do their part to set up 8-4A showdown with big win over North Hall

Jonathan Torres scored four goals and Amado Valladarez dished out seven assists as the No. 4 East Hall boys cruised to a 10-0 victory over North Hall on Tuesday at Valhalla.

The win puts the Vikings (12-2, 8-1) into a winner-take-all match for the Region 8-4A championship against No. 1 Johnson on Friday at Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium.

CHEROKEE BLUFF GIRLS 10, SECKINGER 0: Kaitlin Cook tallied four goals, while Amelia Dovie added a hat trick and an assist as the No. 3 Lady Bears (14-2, 8-1) rolled past the Jaguars in Region 8-4A action Tuesday in Buford.

Cook’s goals give her 97 for her career and put her within reach of reaching the 100 mark for her career when Cherokee Bluff closes out the regular season against Cedar Shoals on Friday in Athens.

The Lady Bears also got contributions from Alyssa Stringer (goal, 3 assists), Genesis Gamez (goal, 2 assists), Anna Gessner (goal, assist), Eva Martin (assist), Carson DeMars (assist) and Ellie Sutulovich (assist).

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY BOYS 6, GEORGE WALTON ACADEMY 1: Liam Weidner found the back of the net twice and added an assist as the No. 8 Lions (5-4-1, 3-0 in GIAA District 4-4A/3A) posted a comfortable win Tuesday night in Gainesville.

Brian Ramsey added a goal and an assist, while Jay Dave, Noah Vetter and Frisco Johnson also chipped in a goal each.

Dillon Mulka also contributed to Lakeview’s win with an assist, while William Harrison posted the win in goal.

NORTH HALL GIRLS 4, EAST HALL 3 (2OT): Kari Peach had two goals and found the back of the net for the winning strike in the second overtime Tuesday.

Also for the Lady Trojans, Jaylee Canaday had two goals.

