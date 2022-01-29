By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Soccer Scoreboard: Chestatee girls pick up win against Cartersville
Idaly Rivera and Saray Cuevas each found the back of the net twice for the Chestatee girls in a 4-2 win against Cartersville on Friday. 

With the win, the Lady War Eagles move to 2-0 this season. 

EAST HALL BOYS 0, NORTH FORSYTH 0: Alex Perez and Kenny Barrera-Paz combined for the shutout at goalkeeper for the Vikings on Friday. 

Up next, East Hall hosts Clarke Central on Tuesday. 

WESLEYAN GIRLS 4, FLOWERY BRANCH 0: Lady Falcons senior goalkeeper Kailee Blair finished with 12 saves on Friday. 

