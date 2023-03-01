Soccer scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff girls roll past East Forsyth

Cherokee Bluff’s Kaitlin Cook notched a hat trick in an 8-1 win against East Forsyth on Tuesday.
Eva Martin, Amelia Dovie, Alyssa Stringer, Tyndall Brix and Naomi Cornett each chipped in one goal for the Lady Bears.
Cherokee Bluff had seven goals in the first 25 minutes.
Genesis Gamez had four assists for the Lady Bears.
FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 1, WHITE COUNTY 0: Sarah Greiner scored on an assist from Ella Grace Lawler in the third minute on Tuesday.
EAST HALL BOYS 1, CEDAR SHOALS 0: Yerli Mejia scored in the second overtime off a foul on Jonathan Torres on Tuesday.
With the win, the Vikings move to 3-1 in Region 8-4A.
