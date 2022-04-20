Sandoval's pair of second-half goals send Johnson boys to second-round playoff victory

Johnson’s boys soccer program continues to play as it historically tends to do in the early playoff rounds, dominating Woodland-Stockbridge on Tuesday at Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium in Oakwood.

Landon Avalos got the second-ranked Knights (18-1-1) on the board with a finessed goal in the first half, then junior Jorge Sandoval scored twice in the second half to lock up a 3-0 win in the second round of the Class 5A state bracket.

“We came out, played well, we settled in and took advantage of some opportunities in the second half and were able to take care of business,” Johnson coach Frank Zamora said.