Sandoval's pair of second-half goals send Johnson boys to second-round playoff victory

Johnson’s boys soccer program continues to play as it historically tends to do in the early playoff rounds, dominating Woodland-Stockbridge on Tuesday at Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium in Oakwood.
Landon Avalos got the second-ranked Knights (18-1-1) on the board with a finessed goal in the first half, then junior Jorge Sandoval scored twice in the second half to lock up a 3-0 win in the second round of the Class 5A state bracket.
“We came out, played well, we settled in and took advantage of some opportunities in the second half and were able to take care of business,” Johnson coach Frank Zamora said.
With the win, Johnson has locked up a spot in the state quarterfinals for the seventh time since 2014.
Only once in that span have the Knights had a completed season that end without winning in the second round.
And the Knights weren’t about to let the current season be added to a short list of recent campaigns that ended with a short postseason run.
Behind a dominant defensive showing from the back line, Johnson kept getting the ball to Sandoval, who uses his incredible footwork and agility to set up scoring opportunities in front of the goal.
His second goal was the dagger.
Sandoval weaved through a few defenders, then booted it past the Woodland goalkeeper for the score.
The Knights’ leading offensive weapon was pleased to get the win, but felt they could have done better in different areas.
“We did well, but it was not our best game,” Sandoval said.
However, it moves Johnson one big step closer, which is to earn the program’s first state championship since 2018.
With the win, the Knights will face the winner of Cartersville/Veterans in the third round on April 26.
“We have another opportunity to play the beautiful game and get closer to our main goal, which is to win the state title,” Sandoval said. “We’re blessed to get another opportunity to play.”