Lakeview Academy's Millie Filson taking success in stride as newest member of 100-goal club

Filson, who has already secured a spot to play at the University of Georgia, has all the tools to be successful on the soccer pitch, Lakeview Academy coach Nathan Wallace said.



In addition to having "above-average" speed, Filson has a rare ability to dissect the opposition to either find the best way to score on her own or set up a teammate to find the back of the net.

However, it’s her header shots on the goal that are some of the most impressive, Wallace said.

“Millie has a knack for seeing the ball and being in the right spot,” Wallace said.

Filson is quick to deflect the attention from her own accolades.

Her sister McKenna (part of triplets) is also a big part of a Lady Lions (3-1) roster with 13 seniors that is poised for a run at the Class A private school playoffs in 2022.

“Millie’s a really fun-loving, humble kid,” Wallace said. “She’s a very hard worker, but never acts like a superstar.”

Millie is also tough as nails.

One needs look no further than the game three days ago to see how dedicated she is to playing.

Just seven days removed from having her wisdom teeth removed with her sister, both girls were on the field and in solid form against Lumpkin County.

Entering the game on No. 99, Filson rolled into triple digits early in the match, but kept going about her business without any celebration on the field.

The day before the match, the Filsons didn’t know if they’d be able to play due to lingering pain, but were cleared by the dentist the following morning.

From the moment she stepped on the field, Millie made it abundantly clear that the dental procedure to remove the wisdom teeth would not be a distraction.

The other two girls players in Hall County to reach triple-digit career goals are Carmen Wagner (Lakeview Academy, 111 in 2017) and Gabi Lepeltier (Johnson, 100 in 1999).

It was evident right away that Filson would be a force to contend with on varsity for Lakeview Academy.

Her first game as a freshman, Filson moved up to forward after starting the game in the midfield. She finished the game with a pair of goals.

In 2019, Filson tied the school record for goals in a season (37).

After the abbreviated 2020 season, she came back in 2021 and scored 45 times.

As a junior, Filson had a MCL knee injury.

Instead of sitting out afterward, she came right back and scored three times in a win against Gainesville.

“She really turned it on in that game,” Wallace said.

Millie has never been sidelined for a game since 2019.

Even against top-notch competition, Millie does more than just hold her own.

Filson had a two-score match against Class-A powerhouse Holy Innocents in 2021.

Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts The Weber School on Tuesday.



