High school soccer: Sixth-ranked Gainesville boys put up gritty effort to take down No. 1 Lanier

The sentiment among the coaches after Gainesville beat Lanier 2-0 on Friday was that it might not be the last meeting between the two powerhouse programs in Class 6A.

In the second half, Ozmar Marceleno crossed over a defender in the box and found the back of the net with 16 minutes left to play to add a little cushion to the sixth-ranked Red Elephants (12-2-1, 8-1 Region 8-6A) lead en route to victory at City Park Stadium.

With the win by Gainesville, the two programs split the season series with top-ranked Lanier (13-1-1, 9-1) winning 2-0 on Feb. 28 in the first meeting.

And with the region championship still in the air between the two programs with another week left in the regular season, they’re already contemplating the possibility of facing off deep in the state tournament.

With Gainesville’s win, the two programs have locked up the top two spots in Region 8-6A and a home playoff game, but they still have to determine who’s No. 1 going into state.

“I do think we’re strong enough to play again, we’re strong enough to be the two finalists (in state),” Red Elephants coach Elie Viviant said.

The coach of the Longhorns concurred.

“Hopefully, we’ll see them again,” Lanier coach Ted Deppe said.