High school soccer playoffs: Top-ranked Johnson starts fast, devours No. 4 Whitewater in state quarterfinals

With the win, the nation’s third ranked Knights will host No. 6 North Oconee (11-6) in the state semifinals on Friday in Oakwood.



Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium.

This marks five straight seasons in which there was a postseason that the Knights will play in the state semifinals, and ninth overall.

Now, Johnson is just two wins away from the rare feat of going back to back after winning in all in Class 5A in 2022.

However, every season is unique.

And this season is making a name for capitalizing on opportunities with precision passing, rock-solid defense and incredible speed all over the field.

Before the match, Knights senior captain Jorge Sandoval said he told the team to focus on starting fast and strong.

Well, Johnson certainly accomplished those two goal against a struggling Whitewater goalkeeper.

“This feels great to take another step toward our goal, which is the state championship,” said Sandoval, who scored in the 19th minute and was very close on several occasions in the second half. “We were ready to play tonight. We’re hungry as a team.”

Against Whitewater, it looked like Johnson was primed for a goal in the second minute when Ramon Aguilar took a one-on-one battle down to the right corner and tried to hook his shot in the net, but was just wide.

However, the disappointment didn’t last but a few more minutes.

In the eighth minute, Johnson’s Daniel Trujillo did an excellent job of chasing down a long kick, then sending it into the back of the net.

Then two minutes later, Edgar Vazquez showed off his mighty right leg with a rocket shot into the back of the net to make it 2-0 Knights.

“The goalkeeper had no chance,” Zamora said. “That was a banger.”

Leading 3-1 in the 17th minute, Johnson had a pair of consecutive shots on goal, one by Ramon Aguilar and the second by Sandoval, which were blocked by the Whitewater goalkeeper diving to different sides on each shot.

However, Sandoval stepped up just a minute later and sent a shot into the back of the net in the 19th minute.

Then 10 minutes later, speedy sophomore Jalil Chavez beat the keeper and got a favorable bounce off the crossbar and into the back of the net.

In the second half, Whitewater put Connor Donohue in at goalkeeper, who seemed to have far more success than the starter considering the Knights were putting about the same number of shots on goal.

In the 47th minute, Aguilar scored when he crossed over a defender in the box.

Up next, the Knights will get a region rematch for a spot in the state championship.

During the regular season, Johnson beat North Oconee 3-0 in the head-to-head matchup, one of 14 shutouts by the Knights’ defense on the season.

Entering the postseason, the Titans were the No. 4 seed out of the toughest region in the state.

On Tuesday, North Oconee went down to south Georgia and beat Cairo in the third round.



