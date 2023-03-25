High school soccer: Liam Weidner's two goals lift Lakeview Academy boys past Riverside Prep

Liam Weidner scored twice to help lead Lakeview Academy’s boys to a 3-2 victory over Riverside Prep on Friday night at Lakeview.
Frisco Johnson also found the back of the net for the Lions (4-4-1, 2-0 in GIAA District 4-4A/3A), who have won four and tied one in their past five matches.
Mario Patino and Heath Booker each tallied an assist for Lakeview.
NORTH OCONEE GIRLS 3, CHEROKEE BLUFF 0: The top-ranked Lady Titans (12-0-2, 9-0 in Region 8-4A) scored twice in the first 10 minutes and held the high-scoring No. 3 Lady Bears (13-2, 7-1) scoreless for just the second time all season.
Cherokee Bluff is back in action Tuesday with a region road game at Seckinger in Buford.
