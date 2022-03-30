Soccer scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff girls claim Region 7-3A championship

Kaitlin Cook scored a pair of goals with an assist for the Cherokee Bluff girls in a 4-1 win Tuesday, securing the Region 7-3A championship.
Genesis Gamez had one score and an assist for the Lady Bears.
LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 10, DAWSON COUNTY 0: Sisters Millie and McKenna Filson each scored twice for the Lady Lions on Tuesday. Sara Nivens, Virginia Cobb, Claire Morgan, Arwa Sharif and Lauren Scott each found the back of the net once for Lakeview Academy.
DAWSON COUNTY BOYS 3, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 1: Liam Weidner scored on an assist from Bryan Ramsey early in the match for the Lions on Tuesday.
Up next, Lakeview Academy faces Gainesville at City Park on Thursday.