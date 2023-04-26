By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school track and field: Gainesville takes home pair of trophies at Region 8-6A championships
Gainesville's Conner Proffitt runs to victory in the 800 meter run at the Hall County championships on March 30, 2023 at Chestatee High. Photo by Bill Murphy

On Monday, Gainesville’s track and field teams capped a strong showing at the Region 8-6A championships at Apalachee High in Winder. 

The Lady Red Elephants took first place, while the Red Elephants boys were second. 

For the Gainesville girls, Shanise Newton won the 100-meter dash (12.62 seconds) and took third in the 400 (1:02.06).

Gainesville’s 3200-relay team also took first place, running a time of 10:12.34, while both its 400 relay team (51.54) and 1600 relay (4:18.48) took second place.

Also for the Lady Red Elephants, Josabeth Graciano earned second overall in both the 800 (2:19.96) and 1600 (5:26.46).

Meanwhile, Kadence Rucker was third for Gainesville’s girls in the 100 (12.96), while Samantha Hartman claimed third in the 1600.

Gainesville’s Vanessa Torres took third place in the two-mile run (12:17.11).

For the second-place Red Elephants boys, distance runner Conner Proffitt set the tempo. 

The distance-running specialist won the 1600 (4:19.27) and 3200 (9:24.99), while his senior teammate John Jessup took first in the 800 (1:58.13).

The Red Elephants’ boys also won the 800 relay (1:30.48) and 3200 relay (8:13.03), while taking second in both the 400 relay (43.41) and 1600 relay (3:30.24).

Also for the Gainesville boys, Markelle Cheek took third place in the 110 hurdles (14.89).

Up next, Gainesville will take part in the Class 6A state sectionals May 6 in Winder. 

