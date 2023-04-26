High school track and field: Gainesville takes home pair of trophies at Region 8-6A championships

On Monday, Gainesville’s track and field teams capped a strong showing at the Region 8-6A championships at Apalachee High in Winder.
The Lady Red Elephants took first place, while the Red Elephants boys were second.
For the Gainesville girls, Shanise Newton won the 100-meter dash (12.62 seconds) and took third in the 400 (1:02.06).
Gainesville’s 3200-relay team also took first place, running a time of 10:12.34, while both its 400 relay team (51.54) and 1600 relay (4:18.48) took second place.
Also for the Lady Red Elephants, Josabeth Graciano earned second overall in both the 800 (2:19.96) and 1600 (5:26.46).
Meanwhile, Kadence Rucker was third for Gainesville’s girls in the 100 (12.96), while Samantha Hartman claimed third in the 1600.
Gainesville’s Vanessa Torres took third place in the two-mile run (12:17.11).
For the second-place Red Elephants boys, distance runner Conner Proffitt set the tempo.
The distance-running specialist won the 1600 (4:19.27) and 3200 (9:24.99), while his senior teammate John Jessup took first in the 800 (1:58.13).
The Red Elephants’ boys also won the 800 relay (1:30.48) and 3200 relay (8:13.03), while taking second in both the 400 relay (43.41) and 1600 relay (3:30.24).
Also for the Gainesville boys, Markelle Cheek took third place in the 110 hurdles (14.89).
Up next, Gainesville will take part in the Class 6A state sectionals May 6 in Winder.