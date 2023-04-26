High school track and field: Gainesville takes home pair of trophies at Region 8-6A championships

On Monday, Gainesville’s track and field teams capped a strong showing at the Region 8-6A championships at Apalachee High in Winder.

The Lady Red Elephants took first place, while the Red Elephants boys were second.

For the Gainesville girls, Shanise Newton won the 100-meter dash (12.62 seconds) and took third in the 400 (1:02.06).

Gainesville’s 3200-relay team also took first place, running a time of 10:12.34, while both its 400 relay team (51.54) and 1600 relay (4:18.48) took second place.