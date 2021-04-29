Sterling pitching by Bales and Reece paves way for North Hall in two-game sweep of Coahulla Creek to open 3A state playoffs

With a pitching 1-2 punch as strong as Jaret Bales and Eli Reece, North Hall is going to pose a huge obstacle for anyone in its way during the postseason.



Coahulla Creek was the first in 2021 to find that out in the Class 3A state playoffs.

On Wednesday, Bales and Reece were equally in command for six scoreless innings as No. 1 North Hall (25-4) blew past the Colts 7-0 in the first game and 5-0 in the nightcap to earn a two-game sweep in the first round Wednesday.

With the wins, North Hall advances to face the winner of the Hart County/Redan series next week, again in Gainesville.