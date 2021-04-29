Sterling pitching by Bales and Reece paves way for North Hall in two-game sweep of Coahulla Creek to open 3A state playoffs

With a pitching 1-2 punch as strong as Jaret Bales and Eli Reece, North Hall is going to pose a huge obstacle for anyone in its way during the postseason.
Coahulla Creek was the first in 2021 to find that out in the Class 3A state playoffs.
On Wednesday, Bales and Reece were equally in command for six scoreless innings as No. 1 North Hall (25-4) blew past the Colts 7-0 in the first game and 5-0 in the nightcap to earn a two-game sweep in the first round Wednesday.
With the wins, North Hall advances to face the winner of the Hart County/Redan series next week, again in Gainesville.
The two shutout victories puts North Hall at 10 this season, according to its coach Trevor Flow, much due to the command of the strike zone by the right-handers for the Trojans.
In Game 1, Bales scattered three hits over six innings to start the day for the Trojans.
Then it was Reece’s turn.
The tall right-hander was also in the strike zone all night and managed to work out of a pair of jams with two runners on base and out by Coahulla Creek. In the seventh inning of both games, the sterling starters gave way to the bullpen to tie up the loose ends.
“I thought that was the best Eli has thrown all season,” Flow said. “He was really throwing his off-speed pitches well and got better as the game went along.”
In the opener, North Hall plated four of its runs on errors by Coahulla Creek, three on a bases-clearing mistake when the second baseman and right fielder got entangled on a high fly ball off the bat of Jay Johnson with two outs and the bases loaded.
Then in the fifth inning, Bradford Puryear reached on an infield error from the Colts, after Baker Dyer reached on a double.
For the series, Bales and Luke Erickson each cobbled together three hits.
Still, Flow saw plenty of room for improvement by his hitters.
“I don’t think we were good when we were in a (favorable) hitter’s count,” Flow said.
After taking the opener, Johnson drove in run with a single, after Erickson reached on an infield single as the hard-hit grounder went off the ball of the Coahulla Creek pitcher’s cleats.
Then in the sixth inning, Hudson Barrett worked the count well and roped a two-strike single between first and second base to bring in a pair of runs.
Reece’s performance started on a good note when a first-pitch fastball was hit hard but right to the center fielder Johnson.
Johnson would also make a diving catch to bring pause to another scoring threat from the Colts (11-16) in the fifth inning.
In the first game, Landon Davis came in to mop up the seventh inning for the Trojans out of the bullpen, while Hunter Brooks did the same at the end of Game 2 with a double-play grounder to second base.