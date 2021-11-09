Riverside Military Academy claims national championship at Junior ROTC Raider competition

BY NATALAE LADOUCEUR
For The Times
Riverside Military Academy is a dynasty within the Junior ROTC Raider ranks.
Its latest national championship in the Junior ROTC Raider competition on Saturday is further proof of the legacy.
On Saturday, Riverside Military’s Army team competed in the rope bridge, gauntlet, cross-country rescue and five-kilometer run at the Gerald I. Lawhourn Scouting Base in Molena.
Riverside Military won the rope-bridge event, where 10 athletes have to cross the creek, with a time of 1 minute, 54 seconds.
Riverside Military also claimed second place in both the cross country rescue (8:38) and five-kilometer mountain team run (21:07).
In the Raider gauntlet event, a one-mile obstacle course that requires numerous strategies to maneuver various objects, Riverside Military took fourth place (6:57).
The Raider championship is also a grueling mental exercise, competing for more than eight hours without knowing where you stand in terms of points.
In addition, Riverside Military competed in the All-Service event Friday, taking first place in the physical team test (3:35) and the five-kilometer mountain run (24:06).
Riverside Military’s Joseph Hudson took third place in the Ultimate Raider competition with a time of 10:32.
This event requires athletes to complete a 1 3/4 course, while carrying a 35-pound rucksack for the entire way, along with executing a low crawl and scaling an eight-foot wall before the finish.