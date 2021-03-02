Relentless competitor Ashley Sosa has accomplished many goals, battled past serious injuries in pursuit of running in college

Running is something Ashley took up by following in the footsteps of her big brother, Alex, who competes at Emmanuel College. Sosa remembers her first meet coming in eighth grade. At the time, she just wanted to get out of the house and be around other kids.



Sosa said the result of the first race was nothing special.

However, her career evolved rapidly in high school with good coaching and close friends to enjoy the ride.

And with a couple months left in high school, Sosa is putting everything she’s got into improving on her own school record in the two mile and possibly going under 11 minutes.

“I’ve got to make the most out of every race, every practice and give it everything I’ve got,” said Sosa, who will be certified as a nurses assistant this spring through a healthcare-based curriculum.

After a record-breaking day in February, 2020 at Marietta, everything moved fast for Sosa before the world came to a screeching halt from the coronavirus.

She ran a new personal best after a long day of waiting while other races took place.

After waiting for more than 12 hours, she was ready to pack up and head home. It was hard to stay warm and focused on running with so much time simply sitting around.

However, she said, Corbett insisted she get out there and give it a whirl.

Sosa’s glad she did.

Once the race started she was so absent of analyzing the race and turned in a second-place finish, which goes into her collection of ‘30 or 40’ medals from running.

“That race at Marietta was the best thing I’ve done and I totally didn’t expect it,” Sosa said.

However, one bad step after the race, on a raised surface near the inside of the track caused the foot injury, which was originally diagnosed as a bad sprain.

Sosa continued to run but it didn’t feel right.

Weeks later, after turning in another great showing in the 1600 (5:26) and 800 (2:32) at Parkview High, she was diagnosed with a broken foot — the second fracture of her high school career.

That was devastating news. Sosa’s junior season was officially done.

Then the pandemic hit.

And Ashley was left sitting in her apartment with no social interaction from going to school and definitely no running in the near future.

“It was depressing,” she said. “I didn’t have anything to look forward to doing.”

However, there was going to be a silver lining, sooner rather than later.

Ashley started spending more time with her mother Maria. They would watch movies and eat dinner together every night. Conversations were more in-depth. And Sosa really got to know her mother, which may not have happened without everything that was taking place.

Once the injury started to repair, Ashley spent summer nights going on strolls with her mother down the mile-long, walker-friendly stretch of Riverside Drive, down to Riverside Military Academy.

With a clean bill of health, but still dealing with nagging pain, Sosa was cleared to run cross country last fall, where she spent ample time with her junior teammate and close friend Ashley Thompson, who was Hall County and Region 6-7A champion.

Sosa would endure another series of injuries during the Hall County meet this fall, which she thought was a stress fracture, at first, but was a sprained ankle with ligament damage in the right ankle. Also, she found out there was some arthritis involved.

However, Sosa is back at practice and healthy for the stretch run of her senior track and field season.

Last week, she ran a season-best 11:36 at West Forsyth.

Since Sosa is a senior, she tries to be a leader in practice. Making sure stretching is done properly is a big deal for her.

Sosa is also fond of the atmosphere when assistant coach Dani Little is at the track.

“Coach Little makes everyone laugh,” Sosa said. “It’s way better when she’s out there.”

Corbett said that Sosa’s accomplishments are a result of self-determination, which is something to put on a pedestal.

“My goal is for these kids to get out of Gainesville, go out and explore the world,” Corbett said.