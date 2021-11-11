Proposed region alignment makes for Hall County heavy 8-4A

Region realignments have been initially set by the Georgia High School Association for the next two-year cycle.

As anticipated, Class 4A will have a region populated largely with schools in Hall County.

Under the alignment released Thursday, Cherokee Bluff, Chestatee, East Hall, Johnson and North Hall will be part of a 10-team Region 8-4A-- which would be the largest of any in Class 4A, if it holds up after appeals.

Also in Region 8-4A will be East Forsyth, which is in the Gainesville portion of Forsyth County.

The rest of the field includes Cedar Shoals, Madison County, North Oconee and Walnut Grove.

Meanwhile, Flowery Branch will bump up to Region 8-5A, where it will face familiar foes like Jefferson, Clarke Central and Winder-Barrow, among others. The Falcons lost their appeal Wednesday to move down to Class 4A.

West Hall will be part of Region 7-3A. It won an appeal Wednesday with the state's governing body for high school athletics to move down from its proposed spot in Class 4A.

Gainesville is going into Region 8-6A with Habersham Central, North Forsyth, Apalachee and Jackson County, among others.

Both private schools in Gainesville, Riverside Military and Lakeview Academy, will be part of a six-team Region 5-A private schools.