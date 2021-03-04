Pair of large second half deficits too much for Flowery Branch girls to overcome in Class 4A state quarterfinals

The Flowery Branch girls basketball team saw its playoff run come to an end Wednesday night at the hands of Troup County in the Class 4A state quarterfinals matchup at Flowery Branch.



The Lady Falcons kept the game close to the end, cutting a nine-point fourth quarter deficit to just 4 with about a minute left to play, but could not come all the way back against the visiting Lady Tigers, falling 49-42.

“We felt like we were in the game the whole time, but just didn’t get the plays down there in the stretch,” Flowery Branch coach Courtney Newton-Gonzalez said. “Missed box outs and things like that. But credit to Troup and how they played. Just real proud of our girls for how they’ve played the last couple weeks. This one does sting, but playing in the Elite 8 and competing in a game like that that you knew was one of the top teams was big.”