North Hall wraps up baseball sweep with 8-2 win against Cherokee Bluff

North Hall solidified its spot atop Region 7-3A Friday evening with an 8-2 victory over Cherokee Bluff that completed the three-game series sweep. For the second consecutive game, the Trojans fell behind early, and for the second time in a row they rallied back.



North Hall scored three runs each in the fourth and sixth innings, getting a pair of run-scoring doubles from Jaret Bales to cruise to its sixth consecutive win.

“I was really proud of how we responded,” North Hall coach Trevor Flow said. “I feel like (Cherokee Bluff is) a second-round playoff series to a certain extent. We fell behind again tonight, self inflicted, and they responded again. When I see those things, it let’s me know they’re growing up a little bit. I was really proud of that.”



