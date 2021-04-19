North Hall senior Mikayla Dubnik shoots 2-under par at Spring Swing at Apple Mountain

North Hall senior Mikayla Dubnik placed third overall in a tight field of top competitors, shooting a 2-under par 70 at the Spring Swing on Saturday at Apple Mountain Golf Course. In addition to Dubnik's round, Lyric Sanford shot an 81 for the Lady Trojans.

North Hall finished fourth out of 23 teams for the three best scores combining for a 245.

Gainesville's Karina Collins carded an 81.

Lambert's Sara Im won the event with a 5-under par 67, while White County's Catie Craig was second at 4-under 68.