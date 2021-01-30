High school wrestling: Flowery Branch falls to Jefferson in first state duals championship appearance in program history

The Flowery Branch wrestling team advanced to the state duals championship for the first time in school history Saturday, falling to 61-15 to Jefferson in the finals to finish second in the tournament which was held at Jefferson High School.

“We’re really proud of making it to the finals,” Flowery Branch head coach John Waters said. “We wish it had ended up a little differently. It was a difficult matchup against Jefferson High School. But I thought even with the score the way it was, we wrestled hard. I was proud of our kids, how the tournament went.”

The Falcons qualified for the finals thanks to a late pin from freshman Chance Boggs in the final bout of the semifinal matchup against Perry.

“We were down by 4, and (Boggs) pretty much had to pin to win,” Waters said. “It was big.”

Waters said the team’s deep run into the duals championship will do wonders for the wrestlers confidence going into traditional championships and subsequent seasons.

“It should add some extra encouragement, especially for those guys that sat behind some other guys the last couple years,” he said. “It showed them how good we can be and how potentially they could get even better.”