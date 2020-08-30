High school volleyball: Gainesville grabs Hall County championship

The Gainesville High volleyball team made a clean sweep of all five matches to claim the Hall County Championship on Saturday.
The Lady Red Elephants beat Lakeview Academy, Cherokee Bluff and East Hall in pool play. In the semifinals, Gainesville beat Chestatee (25-14, 25-18), then in championship topped Lakeview Academy (25-10, 25-10) for the county title.
Isabella Garrish had 91 assists, three aces, five kills and 24 assists to lead Gainesville, while Caroline Reisman had four aces, 19 assists and 16 digs. Also for the Lady Red Elephants, Ansley Turner had a pair of aces with 37 kills and 29 digs. Lauren Ware chipped in three aces, 23 kills and 20 digs for Gainesville.
Final Team Standings
1. Gainesville
2. Lakeview Academy
3. North Hall
4. Chestatee
5. Flowery Branch
6. Lanier Christian
7. Cherokee Bluff
8. West Hall
9. Johnson
10. East Hall