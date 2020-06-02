High school sports: Schools in Hall County set to begin voluntary conditioning June 8

The Hall County Schools district will allow student athletes to begin voluntary conditioning starting Monday. in accordance with guidelines set forth by the GHSA. This announcement was sent out Tuesday by Hall County Schools director of communications and athletics Stan Lewis.
Gainesville High athletics director Adam Lindsay said its teams will follow similar protocols as it opens volunteer conditioning Monday.
In addition to the announcement by the Hall County Schools, there will be no balls or sports-specific equipment allowed during these training sessions.
All conditioning sessions, additionally, will be monitored under the supervision of certified Hall County School system employees.
In addition, all student-athletes will be screened with temperature checks and a health survey when on campus. Social distancing will be monitored and no spectators will be allowed during sessions.
In accordance with Phase 1 of the return to training, each group will consist of 20 people, including coaches, to limit exposure.
Equipment will be sanitized prior to each workout session and sanitized between each student-athlete use.