High school sports: Georgia High Schools Association clears locker rooms, showers for use under tight guidance

The Georgia High School Association further defined its policy Thursday for fall sports. The state’s governing body for high school sports said that locker rooms and shower facilities are cleared for use when cleaned daily. If needed for the sake of social distancing, players can dress in different groups. Locker rooms are not to be used to congregate and socialize, the GHSA said.

It is also recommended that staff and athletes are screened for coronavirus prior to each workout, as outlined in their infectious disease plan.

Groups are not limited in size.

Masks and facial coverings are highly recommended for locker room, weight room and indoor athletic facilities.

Social distancing should be adhered to as much as possible. Scrimmages are allowed as outlined in the GHSA constitution and bylaws.

Guidance regarding stadium seating, concessions, venues and spectators is coming soon from sports administrators. These decisions will be made on the local level, with the expectation of including Department of Heath, local health professionals and school district policies.

Recommendations and restrictions are fluid and subject to change.

Football acclimation will begin on July 27 with full practice on August 1.

Volleyball, softball and cross country practice will commence August 1.

