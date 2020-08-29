High school softball: Waters throws one-hitter to lead North Hall in 17-0 win

North Hall plated 14 runs in the first inning and rolled to a 17-0 win against West Hall on Friday.
Reagan Waters threw all three innings, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts for North Hall.
Up next, North Hall visits Cherokee Bluff.
BUFORD 8, LANIER 4: Emmy Hall and Taylor Malvin each drove in three runs for the Lady Wolves (7-2, 4-0 Region 8-5A) on Friday. Madison Pickens was 2 for 3 with a double and drove in a run for Buford.
