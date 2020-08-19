By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school softball: East Hall falls to Jefferson
softball.jpg
A yellow softball silently rests in the dirt.

East Hall's Calli Hardison threw a complete game and allowed only two hits in a 3-2 loss to Jefferson on Tuesday. Callie Dale, Alexis Burce and Hardison each had hits for East Hall. 

