High school soccer: East Hall selects Preston as new girls coach

On Wednesday, Sita Preston was tabbed to be the new head coach of the East Hall High girls program. Preston spent the past 12 years at Stephens County, where she coached basketball soccer and volleyball.

“I truly believe that coaching is more than teaching the fundamentals of the sport,” said Preston. “Coaching is building relationships with student athletes. I hope to impact student-athletes’ lives in a positive way. Although I am going to sorely miss my athletes and the truest bonds I formed at Stephens County. I am so looking forward to building new relationships and new beginnings here at East Hall High School.”

Joining Preston on the soccer staff will be Sylvia Puckett from Gainesville Middle School. Puckett played in the Gainesville area and was the coach of the Gainesville Middle program. She will join the social studies department at East Hall High School and assist with student council.

Former Lady Vikings coach Bryan Holyfield will transition and focus entirely on working as an assistant boys coach.