High school scoreboard: Johnson splits volleyball tri-match with Commerce, East Hall

Johnson's Kali Lyons finished the night with three aces and 11 kills in a win against Commerce (20-25, 25-8, 15-11) and loss to East Hall (23-25, 25-14, 10-15) on Thursday.

Ashley Mintz added two kills and a block for the Lady Knights (2-2), while Alexa Berry had 13 kills.

Up next, Johnson visits Athens Christian on Tuesday.

CHEROKEE BLUFF SPLITS WITH HABERSHAM CENTRAL, DULUTH: Sage Sutulovich had 12 kills and nine aces for the Lady Bears in a loss to Habersham Central (25-17, 18-25, 15-8) and win against Duluth (25-11, 25-13) on Thursday.

Grace Blythe Cornett had seven kills and five blocks for Cherokee Bluff.

Softball

CHEROKEE BLUFF KNOCKS OFF FORSYTH CENTRAL: Izzy Herren went 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs in a 14-4 win on Thursday in Cumming. In the pitching circle, Herren threw five innings and allowed five hits and four runs.

Stephanie Condland finished 2 for 3 with a double and drove in a run for Cherokee Bluff.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.



