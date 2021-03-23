High school highlights: Tyas, Zawacki combine for Cherokee Bluff in no-hitter against Lumpkin County

Clay Tyas threw four innings of no-hit ball, while Tyler Zawacki threw a hitless fifth inning for Cherokee Bluff in a 10-0 win against Lumpkin County on Monday in Flowery Branch. Dylan Kautz had a triple and was 2 for 3 at the plate for the Bears. Kautz also drove in three runs.

Up next, Cherokee Bluff visits Lumpkin County on Wednesday in Dahlonega in Game 2 of a three-game series this week.

JACKSON COUNTY 4, JOHNSON 3: Tristen Nguyen and Peyton Lavergne each had run-scoring, extra-base hits for the Knights on Monday. Nguyen pitched the first three innings and allowed three runs and one hit. Lavergne threw three innings in relief.

Jud Farmer, Cole Farmer and Josh Mascrier each added a hit for the Knights.

Tennis

Will Hernandez, Jack Thomas and Caden Caldwell dominated in singles play for the Flowery Branch boys in a 4-1 win against Jefferson on Monday. In doubles, Mason Foreman and Josh Warren won for the Falcons.

FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 5, JEFFERSON 0: Alyssa McSpadden, Sandra Hernandez and Julianna Velaj won in singles for the Lady Falcons on Monday. The doubles teams of Madison Sedwick/Avery Marx and Katie Martin/Polina Chernikova won for Flowery Branch.

GAINESVILLE GIRLS 4, FORSYTH CENTRAL 1: Lilly Winston won at No. 3 singles, while Callie Patterson won in three sets at No. 2 singles for the Lady Red Elephants on Monday. In doubles, Sarah Ellen Toms/Grace Nguyen and Madeline Gruhn/Page Thompson won for Gainesville.

