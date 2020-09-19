By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school football: Rough second quarter costly for North Hall in 55-22 loss to Hart County
Trojans allowed four-unanswered scores in the second period
Trojans

Clark Howell had 26 carries for 129 yards for North Hall in a 55-22 loss to Hart County on Friday in Gainesville. Kevin Rochester had 94 yards and two touchdowns for the Trojans (0-3), while Bradford Puryear threw a touchdown to Cameron Crisp. 


