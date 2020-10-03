By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school football: Lanier Christian picks up 32-6 win against Fideles Christian
Lanier Christian

Lanier Christian quarterback Andrew Perry carried the ball 11 times for 177 yards and four scores in a 32-6 win against Fideles Christian on Friday at Gainesville Middle School. The Lightning led 16-0 after the first quarter and pushed it to 24-0 by halftime. 

